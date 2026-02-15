Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Ian McKellen has said that “death is ever present” two years after his fall from the stage during a performance in London’s West End.

The 86-year-old suffered wrist and neck injuries after he lost his footing during a fight scene while starring as Henry IV character John Falstaff in Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in June 2024.

McKellen cried out in pain as staff rushed to help and the show was promptly cancelled. He had hoped to return to the stage following the accident, but was later forced to withdraw following medical advice.

The British actor opened up about how the fall affected him mentally in a new interview with The Times: ”I have accepted that I’m not immortal. Yet I still function. And really the inevitability of mortality comes not just from what you are feeling about yourself, but the simple fact that your friends die – all the time.”

He continued: “When you are young, death is astonishing, a fascinating thing, but it’s a feature of getting older. Death becomes ever present.”

McKellen said that when somebody he knows dies, “the continuing emotion is that there was more to be done – I could have had longer with them, accepted that invitation, done that job with them”.

The actor, who is promoting an experimental VR production titled An Ark in the Shed, added: “What I feel about my life is that I’ve still got more to do.”

Shortly after his fall, the Lord of the Rings star said he struggled with “shame” since the incident, and refused to go out in case he “banged into someone”.

“I’ve relived that fall I don’t know how many times. It was horrible,” he told Saga magazine, recounting the events of the night.

Sir Ian McKellen, 86, opened up about his own mortality in a new interview ( YouTube )

“I have to keep assuring myself that I’m not too old to act and it was just a bloody accident,” he said. “I didn’t lose consciousness, I hadn’t been dizzy, but I’ve not been able to go back and they still played without me.”

“I don’t feel guilty, but the accident has let down the whole production,” he continued. “I feel such shame. I was hoping to be able to rejoin the play on the tour, but I couldn’t.”

Later this year, McKellen will reprise the role of Gandalf in Lord of the Rings film The Hunt for Gollum, which is shooting in New Zealand in July.