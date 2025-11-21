I’m A Celeb star reveals joke comedian made about her plastic surgery
- Ruby Wax revealed on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' that Jennifer Saunders once joked about the noticeable cosmetic work she had done on her face, during a conversation with Vogue Williams about Botox.
- Wax told the Bush Telegraph that in a conversation with Saunders, she alluded to the fact that people couldn’t notice her Botox, to which the comedian replied, “Are you kidding? Of course you can!”
- Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne were chosen for the Dreaded Dunnies’ Bushtucker trial, and Williams and Read Wilson selected Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty to join them.
- The four celebrities successfully completed the Bushtucker trial, winning all 12 stars and securing an ostrich egg for the camp's dinner.
- Other camp news included rapper Aitch admitting a 'soft spot' for Shona McGarty, and the campmates earning popcorn by completing a shelter building exercise and a fishing expedition.