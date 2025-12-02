Hulk Hogan’s cause of death refuted after fellow WWE Hall of Famer’s bombshell claims
- Ric Flair claimed that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan died from "street drugs" after doctors refused to prescribe further pain medication.
- Hogan's widow, Sky, has vehemently denied Flair's allegations, stating they are false and that Flair did not speak to Hogan the day before his death.
- The official cause of Hogan's death in July at the age of 71 was an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.
- Medical records indicated Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia prior to his passing.
- Sky confirmed Hogan was under constant hospital care, and any medication adjustments after his neck surgery were solely to prevent lung complications.