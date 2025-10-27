Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Hollywood couple who have made it red carpet official after a year

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster on the red carpet
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster on the red carpet (Getty)
  • Actors Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman made their first red carpet appearance as a couple on Sunday at AFI FEST in Los Angeles.
  • Their public debut follows reports of a secret relationship that reportedly began a year prior.
  • Jackman separated from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023, and Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October 2024.
  • The couple's romance became public in January when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date.
  • Speculation about their relationship first arose when they co-starred in The Music Man on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023.
