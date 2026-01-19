Hugh Bonneville says beloved role is now a ‘younger man’s job’
- Actor Hugh Bonneville has indicated he is unlikely to reprise his role as Mr Brown in future Paddington films.
- Bonneville, 62, suggested the film series could continue successfully without him, as the focus remains on the bear.
- “It’s a younger man’s job, but you can get other actors in and it will work just as well, because it’s all about the bear,” said the actor in an interview with Saga Magazine.
- He also stated that while a Downton Abbey spin-off might occur, his involvement in the franchise concluded with The Grand Finale.
- A new stage adaptation, Paddington The Musical, is currently running in London's West End, featuring original music by Tom Fletcher.