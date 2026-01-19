Paddington star says film series will continue without him
‘It’s a younger man’s job, but you can get other actors in and it will work just as well, because it’s all about the bear,’ says Hugh Bonneville
Actor Hugh Bonneville has indicated he is unlikely to return to the Paddington film franchise.
The 62-year-old, who plays Mr Brown in the children’s films, suggested the series would continue without him as its focus remains on the bear.
Asked about a potential return to Paddington, he told Saga Magazine: "I don’t think so. I really don’t. I’ve loved it, but I’m getting on a bit. It’s a younger man’s job, but you can get other actors in and it will work just as well, because it’s all about the bear."
Bonneville also stated that the period drama Downton Abbey could continue after its concluding feature film, The Grand Finale, but it would be without his involvement.
He explained: "I wouldn’t be surprised if they make some sort of spin-off, but no, our company has left the building. The Grand Finale really was a farewell. As we came towards the end of filming, I would take a look around each set – let’s say the library – for the last time, so that I would be able to remember. I feel enormous love for Downton.
Every single day, a message comes through about what it meant to someone, so I’m enormously proud… and it was a springboard for me meeting the bear (Paddington)."
Paddington, first published on October 13 1958, has seen a number of adaptations over the years, including a BBC TV version in 1976, voiced by the late Sir Michael Hordern.
The movies, featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, produced by StudioCanal, were released in 2014, 2017 and 2024 and proved to be a huge success at the box office.
Paddington The Musical is currently playing in London’s West End at the Savoy Theatre.
The stage show features original music by McFly’s Tom Fletcher. "It’s an honour to be entrusted to bring the story of Paddington to life on stage with the very best of creative collaborators in (playwright) Jessica (Swale), (theatre director) Luke (Sheppard), and our producers Sonia (Friedman) and Eliza (Lumley),” Fletcher said.
“This unique and special bear is at the very heart of our nation, and I’m aware of the awesome responsibility we all have in taking on his story.
“It’s beyond exciting, and an absolute dream come true – we look forward to welcoming you to join us at the Savoy this autumn.”
The full interview can be read in the February edition of Saga Magazine.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks