Paddington star says film series will continue without him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Hugh Bonneville has indicated he is unlikely to return to the Paddington film franchise.

The 62-year-old, who plays Mr Brown in the children’s films, suggested the series would continue without him as its focus remains on the bear.

Asked about a potential return to Paddington, he told Saga Magazine: "I don’t think so. I really don’t. I’ve loved it, but I’m getting on a bit. It’s a younger man’s job, but you can get other actors in and it will work just as well, because it’s all about the bear."

Bonneville also stated that the period drama Downton Abbey could continue after its concluding feature film, The Grand Finale, but it would be without his involvement.

He explained: "I wouldn’t be surprised if they make some sort of spin-off, but no, our company has left the building. The Grand Finale really was a farewell. As we came towards the end of filming, I would take a look around each set – let’s say the library – for the last time, so that I would be able to remember. I feel enormous love for Downton.

Every single day, a message comes through about what it meant to someone, so I’m enormously proud… and it was a springboard for me meeting the bear (Paddington)."

open image in gallery Samuel Joslin, Madeleine Harris, Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Hugh Bonneville, and Julie Walters in ‘Paddington in Peru’ ( Studiocanal )

Paddington, first published on October 13 1958, has seen a number of adaptations over the years, including a BBC TV version in 1976, voiced by the late Sir Michael Hordern.

The movies, featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, produced by StudioCanal, were released in 2014, 2017 and 2024 and proved to be a huge success at the box office.

Paddington The Musical is currently playing in London’s West End at the Savoy Theatre.

The stage show features original music by McFly’s Tom Fletcher. "It’s an honour to be entrusted to bring the story of Paddington to life on stage with the very best of creative collaborators in (playwright) Jessica (Swale), (theatre director) Luke (Sheppard), and our producers Sonia (Friedman) and Eliza (Lumley),” Fletcher said.

“This unique and special bear is at the very heart of our nation, and I’m aware of the awesome responsibility we all have in taking on his story.

“It’s beyond exciting, and an absolute dream come true – we look forward to welcoming you to join us at the Savoy this autumn.”

open image in gallery Hugh Bonneville has played Mr Brown in the first three 'Paddington' films ( PA )

The full interview can be read in the February edition of Saga Magazine.