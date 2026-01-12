Golden Globes guest sparks shock following unfiltered remarks
- Rising star Hudson Williams, 24, attended the 2026 Golden Globes for his HBO Max series, Heated Rivalry.
- During a red carpet interview with CBS anchor Gayle King, Williams was asked about his ideal first date.
- He candidly responded that the perfect first date included "Good conversation, good laughing, and good F***ING".
- His explicit comment reportedly left King surprised and garnered significant reaction online.
- Fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed shock and amusement at his unfiltered remarks.