This American comedy has been crowned as the UK’s favourite Christmas film
- A new poll by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has named Home Alone as the UK's favourite Christmas film, securing 20 per cent of the vote.
- The survey placed Love Actually second with nine per cent, followed by It's A Wonderful Life in third with eight per cent, and Elf in fourth.
- The debate over whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas film continues, with 44 per cent of respondents stating it is not festive, though five per cent chose it as their top pick.
- The poll of 2,000 UK adults also found that 43 per cent begin watching Christmas films in December, and 53 per cent check age ratings for family viewing.
- BBFC chief executive David Austin highlighted the enduring appeal of heart-warming, family-friendly stories, while Vue's Tim Richards emphasised the communal experience of festive cinema.