UK’s favourite Christmas film officially confirmed thanks to new poll
‘Love Actually’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ also scored highly in the new poll conducted by BBFC
The 1990 American comedy Home Alone has officially been crowned the UK’s favourite Christmas film, according to a new poll by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).
The beloved Macaulay Culkin classic secured 20 per cent of the vote, leading a festive lineup that saw the 2003 British romantic comedy Love Actually, starring Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant, take second place with nine per cent.
James Stewart’s 1946 classic It’s A Wonderful Life followed in third, garnering eight per cent, while the 2003 Will Ferrell comedy Elf rounded out the top four with seven per cent of respondents choosing it as their favourite.
Beyond the traditional favourites, the perennial debate over whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas film continues to divide the nation.
While nearly half (44 per cent) of those surveyed insisted the Bruce Willis action thriller is not a festive movie, despite its seasonal setting, a dedicated five per cent declared it their top Christmas pick. A further 17 per cent remained undecided on the matter.
The BBFC survey of 2,000 UK adults also shed light on national viewing habits, revealing that 43 per cent consider the beginning of December the most acceptable time to start watching Christmas films.
However, 13 per cent begin in November, and a dedicated eight per cent enjoy festive flicks all year round. Furthermore, over half (53 per cent) of respondents confirmed they check age ratings when selecting family films during the holidays, underscoring the importance of age-appropriate viewing.
Commenting on the findings, David Austin, chief executive of the BBFC, highlighted the enduring appeal of family-friendly narratives.
He stated: "With Home Alone crowned the UK’s favourite Christmas film, our latest research reveals that heart-warming, family-friendly stories continue to sit at the heart of the nation’s Christmas viewing traditions. The BBFC remains committed to providing age ratings and content advice to help every household make confident viewing choices this festive season."
Tim Richards, founder and chief executive of cinema chain Vue, emphasised the communal aspect of festive cinema.
He added: "Many of our customers see a trip to the big screen over the holidays as a chance to sit back, switch off and enjoy great stories together – whether that’s a much-loved classic like Home Alone, the high-energy fun of Die Hard, or a brand-new film such as Gurinder Chadha’s Christmas Karma, Wicked or Avatar. Cinema has always brought people together, and Christmas reminds us just how powerful that shared experience can be."
