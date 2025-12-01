UK’s favourite Christmas film officially confirmed thanks to new poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 1990 American comedy Home Alone has officially been crowned the UK’s favourite Christmas film, according to a new poll by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

The beloved Macaulay Culkin classic secured 20 per cent of the vote, leading a festive lineup that saw the 2003 British romantic comedy Love Actually, starring Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant, take second place with nine per cent.

James Stewart’s 1946 classic It’s A Wonderful Life followed in third, garnering eight per cent, while the 2003 Will Ferrell comedy Elf rounded out the top four with seven per cent of respondents choosing it as their favourite.

Beyond the traditional favourites, the perennial debate over whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas film continues to divide the nation.

open image in gallery Macaulay Culkin was just 10 when he starred in ‘Home Alone’ ( 20th Century Fox )

While nearly half (44 per cent) of those surveyed insisted the Bruce Willis action thriller is not a festive movie, despite its seasonal setting, a dedicated five per cent declared it their top Christmas pick. A further 17 per cent remained undecided on the matter.

The BBFC survey of 2,000 UK adults also shed light on national viewing habits, revealing that 43 per cent consider the beginning of December the most acceptable time to start watching Christmas films.

However, 13 per cent begin in November, and a dedicated eight per cent enjoy festive flicks all year round. Furthermore, over half (53 per cent) of respondents confirmed they check age ratings when selecting family films during the holidays, underscoring the importance of age-appropriate viewing.

Commenting on the findings, David Austin, chief executive of the BBFC, highlighted the enduring appeal of family-friendly narratives.

open image in gallery Andrew Lincoln in ‘Love Actually ( Universal/Love Actually )

He stated: "With Home Alone crowned the UK’s favourite Christmas film, our latest research reveals that heart-warming, family-friendly stories continue to sit at the heart of the nation’s Christmas viewing traditions. The BBFC remains committed to providing age ratings and content advice to help every household make confident viewing choices this festive season."

Tim Richards, founder and chief executive of cinema chain Vue, emphasised the communal aspect of festive cinema.

He added: "Many of our customers see a trip to the big screen over the holidays as a chance to sit back, switch off and enjoy great stories together – whether that’s a much-loved classic like Home Alone, the high-energy fun of Die Hard, or a brand-new film such as Gurinder Chadha’s Christmas Karma, Wicked or Avatar. Cinema has always brought people together, and Christmas reminds us just how powerful that shared experience can be."