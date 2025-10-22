Fan fury as Peri Lomax killed off on Hollyoaks
- Legendary Hollyoaks character Peri Lomax was killed off after 12 years on the soap, stunning fans.
- Peri died during Tuesday night's episode when a chimney fell on her following an explosion in the village.
- The explosion was caused by Jez Blake and Clare Devine's plane crashing into the Love Boat during a fight.
- Peri pushed Tom Cunningham out of danger before being fatally struck by the falling debris.
- Fans expressed shock and sadness online, with many highlighting the emotional impact of her sacrifice and final words to her mother.