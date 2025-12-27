Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty wed in star-studded ceremony

Holly Ramsay arrives for star-studded wedding
  • Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and model Holly Ramsay were married at Bath Abbey on 27 December.
  • The ceremony was attended by numerous celebrities, including Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham, Marcus Wareing, and Sara Davies.
  • Holly Ramsay was walked down the aisle by her father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
  • Her bridesmaids wore satin-look red gowns, while her mother wore a bottle-green dress.
  • The couple reportedly met through Holly's sister Tilly while both participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021; their engagement was announced on 12 September 2024.
