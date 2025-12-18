Helena Bonham Carter on why she never married Tim Burton
- Helena Bonham Carter has revealed why she never married her long-term partner, Tim Burton.
- The actor and director met in 2000, collaborated on eight films, and had two children together, Billy Raymond and Nell.
- They separated in 2014 after 14 years as a couple.
- Speaking on the Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud podcast, Bonham Carter stated she "can't make that promise" of marriage.
- She also mentioned that she doesn't consider marriage a "healthy" commitment and her ADHD would make organising a wedding excessively obsessive.