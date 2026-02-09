Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to get HBO Max in UK as launch is officially confirmed

The Pitt trailer
  • HBO Max is set to launch in the UK and Ireland on 26 March, five years after its initial debut in the United States.
  • The streaming service will offer content from HBO, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television, DC Studios, and Max Originals.
  • Critically acclaimed hospital drama 'The Pitt', an Emmy winner, will be available from launch, with future content including Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns.
  • The platform will also feature major films such as One Battle After Another, Sinners, Superman’ and A Minecraft Movie'
  • Three subscription tiers will be offered, starting from £4.99 per month for a basic ad-supported plan up to £14.99 per month for premium, with TNT Sports available as a separate £30.99 monthly add-on.
  • After the launch of Max, existing Sky and NOW customers will get the benefit of the extra content at no extra cost through bundled access to the streaming service.
In full

