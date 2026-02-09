How to get HBO Max in UK as launch is officially confirmed
- HBO Max is set to launch in the UK and Ireland on 26 March, five years after its initial debut in the United States.
- The streaming service will offer content from HBO, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television, DC Studios, and Max Originals.
- Critically acclaimed hospital drama 'The Pitt', an Emmy winner, will be available from launch, with future content including Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns.
- The platform will also feature major films such as One Battle After Another, Sinners, Superman’ and A Minecraft Movie'
- Three subscription tiers will be offered, starting from £4.99 per month for a basic ad-supported plan up to £14.99 per month for premium, with TNT Sports available as a separate £30.99 monthly add-on.
- After the launch of Max, existing Sky and NOW customers will get the benefit of the extra content at no extra cost through bundled access to the streaming service.
