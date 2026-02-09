Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HBO Max is finally set to launch in the UK and Ireland, five years after the streaming service made its debut in the United States.

From 26 March, the streamer will be officially available in the UK, with content from HBO, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television, DC Studios and Max Originals all in one place.

It will launch with critically acclaimed hospital procedural drama The Pitt, which has yet to be given a UK home despite its multiple Emmy wins. The entire first season will be available to stream immediately.

Later in the year, HBO Max will be home to HBO’s big 2026 launches, including the return of Euphoria and House of the Dragon, and new DC Studios drama Lanterns.

Many of the year’s biggest films will also be included on the streamer, from Oscar-nominated movies One Battle After Another and Sinners, to crowd pleasers like Superman and A Minecraft Movie.

Three different streaming plans will be available, starting from £4.99 per month for a basic package with ads and going up to £14.99 per month for the premium subscription.

'The Pitt' will be arriving on HBO Max ( HBO )

The launch will also impact sports fans, as the TNT Sports streaming subscription will now be available via HBO Max in the UK. This plan can be purchased separately for £30.99 per month.

