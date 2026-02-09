HBO Max to finally launch in UK five years after US debut
Emmy-winning drama ‘The Pitt’ is finally getting a UK home
HBO Max is finally set to launch in the UK and Ireland, five years after the streaming service made its debut in the United States.
From 26 March, the streamer will be officially available in the UK, with content from HBO, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television, DC Studios and Max Originals all in one place.
It will launch with critically acclaimed hospital procedural drama The Pitt, which has yet to be given a UK home despite its multiple Emmy wins. The entire first season will be available to stream immediately.
Later in the year, HBO Max will be home to HBO’s big 2026 launches, including the return of Euphoria and House of the Dragon, and new DC Studios drama Lanterns.
Many of the year’s biggest films will also be included on the streamer, from Oscar-nominated movies One Battle After Another and Sinners, to crowd pleasers like Superman and A Minecraft Movie.
Three different streaming plans will be available, starting from £4.99 per month for a basic package with ads and going up to £14.99 per month for the premium subscription.
The launch will also impact sports fans, as the TNT Sports streaming subscription will now be available via HBO Max in the UK. This plan can be purchased separately for £30.99 per month.
This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...
