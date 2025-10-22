HBO Max is increasing its prices. Here’s what we know
- Warner Bros. Discovery has announced price increases across all HBO Max subscription tiers.
- The basic plan with adverts will rise by $1 to $10.99 monthly, the standard ad-free plan by $1.50 to $18.49 monthly, and the premium plan by $2 to $22.99 monthly.
- New customers will face the increased prices immediately, while existing monthly subscribers will see changes from their next billing date on or after 20 November.
- The price adjustments follow comments from CEO David Zaslav, who stated HBO Max was “underpriced” and justified the increase by the service's quality.
- These hikes occur amidst similar price increases from other streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, and Peacock, and against a backdrop of ongoing inflation in the US.