Harry Styles announces tour dates and huge NYC residency
- Harry Styles has announced a new world tour, "Together Together", following the release of his upcoming album.
- His new album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally", is scheduled for release on 6 March.
- A new single, "Aperture", from the album is also being released tonight.
- The tour, a seven-city residency, will commence in May, with initial stops including Amsterdam and London, where Shania Twain will be a special guest.
- Styles will perform 30 shows at Madison Square Garden from late August to October, with further dates in Sáo Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.