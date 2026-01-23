Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Harry Styles fans notice something different about star as he makes musical comeback

Harry Styles' fans notice star's different accent as he makes musical comeback
  • Harry Styles is set to release new music and embark on an upcoming world tour.
  • He promoted his new album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally', and single, 'Aperture', on BBC Radio One on 23 January.
  • During the radio interview, fans noticed that the Cheshire-born singer appeared to speak with an 'American twang', sparking discussion.
  • Listeners expressed their confusion over the perceived accent change, with many commenting on social media.
  • Styles has announced a seven-city residency world tour, which is scheduled to begin in May.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in