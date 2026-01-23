Harry Styles fans notice something different about star as he makes musical comeback
- Harry Styles is set to release new music and embark on an upcoming world tour.
- He promoted his new album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally', and single, 'Aperture', on BBC Radio One on 23 January.
- During the radio interview, fans noticed that the Cheshire-born singer appeared to speak with an 'American twang', sparking discussion.
- Listeners expressed their confusion over the perceived accent change, with many commenting on social media.
- Styles has announced a seven-city residency world tour, which is scheduled to begin in May.