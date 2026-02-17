Miley Cyrus teaming up with celeb podcaster for Hannah Montana special
- Miley Cyrus has finally revealed how she plans to mark the 20th anniversary of the hit Disney series Hannah Montana.
- The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will premiere on Disney+ on March 24. It will feature an in-depth conversation about the series with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper from the Call Her Daddy podcast and filmed in front of a live studio audience.
- The program will offer an intimate look at the show's creation, its global impact, never-before-seen archival footage and recreated memorable sets.
- “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am,” Cyrus wrote. “What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.”
- She continued, “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”
