Halle Berry ‘sad’ that she wasn’t asked to return for Avengers: Doomsday

Halle Berry: ‘I’ve been fighting to be seen and heard’
  • Halle Berry expressed sadness that her X-Men character, Storm, will not feature in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.
  • The Oscar winner, 59, stated she would reprise the iconic role “in a heartbeat” if given the opportunity.
  • Berry previously portrayed Storm in the original X-Men movie trilogy and the 2014 film Days of Future Past.
  • While some of her X-Men co-stars are set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, Berry is not currently listed in the cast.
  • She also mentioned being proud that her children have watched her performances in the X-Men franchise, highlighting the films' important messages.
