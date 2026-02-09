Halle Berry reveals she would reprise X-Men role ‘in a heartbeat’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halle Berry has admitted that she’s “sad” her X-Men character Storm won’t appear in Avengers: Doomsday, revealing that she’d reprise the iconic role “in a heartbeat”.

The Oscar winner, 59, played Storm, a mutant superhero with the power to control the weather, in the original X-Men movie trilogy and in the 2014 film Days of Future Past.

But while some of her X-Men castmates, such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn, are set to return for the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, Berry is not on the cast list.

However, in a new interview with ScreenRant, she hinted that she may still appear in “other rounds” of the superhero franchise.

“While I’m sad I won’t be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds,” she said. “And I would do that in a heartbeat.”

open image in gallery Halle Berry as storm in ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ ( 20th Century Fox )

The actor also revealed that she has been “proud” to have her children watch her performance in the X-Men franchise.

“I think the whole world of the X-Men and being mutants and outcasts,” she said. “[They’ve] been movies that I’ve been proud to have my children watch. They have so much to say that I thought has been really important, especially for my children as they’ve grown. So they’re beloved.”

open image in gallery Berry hinted that she may appear in ‘other rounds’ of the Marvel franchise ( Getty Images for Amazon MGM Stud )

Other Marvel stars set to return for Doomsday include the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright and Paul Rudd, among many others.

Robert Downey Jr will also appear in the movie, although he won’t be reprising his famous role of Iron Man’s Tony Stark. Instead, he will play the villainous Doctor Doom.

Berry recently confirmed her engagement to partner Van Hunt after five years of dating.