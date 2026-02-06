Julia Donaldson announces highly anticipated third Gruffalo book
- Julia Donaldson has announced a new book in the beloved Gruffalo series, titled Gruffalo Granny.
- The announcement more than 20 years after the previous book, The Gruffalo’s Child, was published.
- Donaldson revealed the title during an interview on Radio 4’s Today programme, describing it as a "big moment".
- The author stated she had intended to write a follow-up since the second book but had been occupied with other projects.
- The original Gruffalo book, which launched the popular children's series, was first published in 1999.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks