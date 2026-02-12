Greg James comes out of ‘retirement’ for epic Comic Relief challenge
- BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James is embarking on an ambitious 1,000km (630 miles) cycling challenge across the UK for Red Nose Day.
- Dubbed a “ludicrous challenge”, the eight-day feat will see him ride a tandem bicycle from Weymouth, Dorset, on the South Coast to Edinburgh.
- The journey begins on 13 March and concludes on Red Nose Day, 20 March, with James expected to spend at least eight hours daily in the saddle.
- He will be joined by fellow presenters and special guests along the route, which passes through cities, towns and villages where Comic Relief-funded partners provide support.
- Joking he is “coming out of retirement” from charity challenges, this marks James's third challenge for Comic Relief, aiming to raise significant funds and support for those in need, with the journey broadcast live across Radio 1, Morning Live and BBC Sounds.
