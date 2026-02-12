Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James is set to embark on an ambitious 1,000km (630 miles) cycling challenge across the UK, all in aid of Red Nose Day.

Dubbed a "ludicrous challenge" by James himself, the eight-day feat will see him traverse England and Wales on a tandem bicycle, starting from the South Coast on 13 March and concluding in Edinburgh on Red Nose Day, 20 March.

He is expected to spend at least eight hours daily in the saddle, primarily riding solo, though he will be joined by fellow presenters and special guests along the route.

The presenter revealed details of the gruelling journey on his Radio 1 breakfast show on Thursday.

He told the Press Association: “Yes, I am mad, and I do think it will be a ludicrous challenge, and one that I don’t know whether or not I can do. But I’m going to try it.

“A little bit of pain is worth the overall goal of raising loads of money for Comic Relief.”

James said he expects to be joined on the tandem by a “mixture of well-known people and listeners to Radio 1”.

“I need them to be good cyclists,” he joked. “The reality of it might be that they wobble and we both fall off.”

open image in gallery Radio 1 presenter Greg James is taking on Radio 1's Longest Ride for Red Nose Day, an eight-day cycling challenge from Weymouth to Edinburgh setting off on 13 March and finishing on Red Nose Day ( Jack Margerison/Comic Relief/PA Wire )

This will be his third challenge for Comic Relief, after previously proclaiming he would never do one again.

In 2016, he completed five triathlons in five days, and in 2018, he carried out Pedal To The Peaks, in which he cycled between and climbed Scafell Pike, Snowdon, and Ben Nevis.

He will set off from Weymouth, Dorset, during his breakfast show on March 13. Listeners can tune in to the show on Friday to find out how they could get the chance to join James on day one of his challenge.

The route will take James through cities, towns and villages where Comic Relief-funded partners are providing support to those in need.

James said in a statement: “Well, here I am again – I honestly thought I would never be so silly to say yes to Comic Relief again, but why not make it a hat-trick.

“Seriously though, the world feels really overwhelming at the moment. There’s a lot of things to worry about and everything is just feeling a lot, so now is the right time to come out of challenge retirement and do my bit to help.

“Cycling 1,000km in eight days will be brutally hard and relentlessly demanding, but that’s exactly the point.

“I’m dedicating this challenge to anyone who feels like they’re carrying life’s load on their own.”

open image in gallery Radio 1’s Longest Ride with Greg James for Red Nose Day will be broadcast live across Radio 1, Morning Live and BBC Sounds during his journey ( Jack Margerison/Comic Relief/PA Wire )

Radio 1’s Longest Ride with Greg James for Red Nose Day will be broadcast live across Radio 1, Morning Live and BBC Sounds during his journey.

Comic Relief chief executive Samir Patel said: “Greg taking on this ride is a remarkable show of commitment and compassion.

“What makes this challenge so special isn’t just the scale of it, but the message behind it – that progress is possible when people step in for one another, even for a moment.

“Across the UK and beyond, many people are facing pressure that feels unrelenting, and the support raised through this challenge will help ease that burden in very real ways.

“Greg’s determination, alongside the generosity of everyone backing him, will help ensure that help reaches those who need it most.

“We’re hugely thankful to Greg for everything he’s putting into this, and we’ll be right behind him from the first kilometre to the last.”

For more information visit comicrelief.com/ride