What time is Green Day’s Super Bowl show and how to watch
- Green Day is set to kick off the Super Bowl 60 opening ceremony at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
- The band, consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, will help usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field.
- The performance is expected to include the US rock band’s biggest hits including American Idiot, Basket Case, Holiday and Wake Me Up When September Ends.
- The ceremony will be broadcast live at 3pm Pacific (11pm GMT) on 8 February on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo; the performance will be shown during international coverage.
- Ahead of the performance, Donald Trump stated he would not attend the Super Bowl and expressed his dislike for both Green Day and headline act Bad Bunny.
