Grammys host Trevor Noah takes aim at Nicki Minaj over support for Trump
- Trevor Noah, hosting the Grammys for the sixth time, used his opening monologue to joke about Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj.
- Noah referenced Minaj's recent visit to a US Treasury event and joked she could not attend the Grammys as she was “still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues”, prompting laughter and cheers from the audience.
- Minaj, who was not nominated for any Grammy this year, later responded on X (formerly Twitter), calling Democrats “soulless” and accusing other celebrities of “bullying”.
- She has previously declared herself Trump's “number one fan”, stating that criticism only motivates her to support him further.
- Noah also made a joke about term limits during the ceremony, seemingly alluding to Trump's potential future political ambitions.
