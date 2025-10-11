Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Graham Norton recalls BBC show’s worst ever guest

Video Player Placeholder
Taylor Swift 'Invites' Graham Norton To Her Wedding
  • Graham Norton named Mark Wahlberg as the most challenging guest to interview on his BBC chat show, describing the experience as "hell".
  • Wahlberg was reportedly drunk during his 2013 appearance, interrupting fellow guests Sarah Silverman and Michael Fassbender, and even falling asleep on set.
  • Norton clarified that the show does not get guests drunk, limiting them to two or three drinks, and that any intoxicated guests arrive in that state.
  • Wahlberg later stated his behaviour on the show was a pre-planned act with Sarah Silverman, suggesting some people took it too seriously.
  • Norton also recalled Mickey Rourke being "hard work" due to arriving at the studio having already consumed a significant amount of Jack Daniels.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in