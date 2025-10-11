Graham Norton recalls BBC show’s worst ever guest
- Graham Norton named Mark Wahlberg as the most challenging guest to interview on his BBC chat show, describing the experience as "hell".
- Wahlberg was reportedly drunk during his 2013 appearance, interrupting fellow guests Sarah Silverman and Michael Fassbender, and even falling asleep on set.
- Norton clarified that the show does not get guests drunk, limiting them to two or three drinks, and that any intoxicated guests arrive in that state.
- Wahlberg later stated his behaviour on the show was a pre-planned act with Sarah Silverman, suggesting some people took it too seriously.
- Norton also recalled Mickey Rourke being "hard work" due to arriving at the studio having already consumed a significant amount of Jack Daniels.