Gordon Ramsay and Charli XCX trade insults on Graham Norton Show
- Chef Gordon Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show with singer Charli XCX.
- Ramsay commented that Charli XCX's album 'Brat' had given his daughters “attitude in abundance” and “loud volume”.
- Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, retorted that Ramsay's daughters could have inherited those traits from him, which Ramsay conceded.
- Her album 'Brat' was a global success, spawning the 'Brat Summer' cultural movement and earning multiple Grammy and Brit awards.
- Meanwhile, Ramsay is promoting his new Netflix documentary, 'Being Gordon Ramsay', which has received lukewarm reviews for being more of an advertisement than a career retrospective.
