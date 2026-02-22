Gordon Ramsay brutally shut down by Charli xcx on The Graham Norton Show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine after being brutally shut down by Charli xcx during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The hot-headed chef, 59, was on the BBC series to promote his new Netflix documentary, when he revealed how singer and actor Charli xcx’s hit record Brat had affected the behaviour of his daughters.

When Norton asked how Megan, 27, Holly, 26, and Tilly, 24, had channelled the energy of the anarchic album, Ramsay said they developed “attitude in abundance” as well as “loud volume”.

He added: “I think the older you get, the lower you want the volume.”

Charli xcx, real name Charlotte Aitchison, replied to the chef, known for his sweary behaviour on reality shows Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares: “I mean, I feel like they could have got that from you, though, let’s be honest.”

Ramsay burst into laughter, saying: “You’re right,” with Norton quipping: “It’s been Brat kitchen, for some time.”

Brat was a worldwide success upon its release in June 2024, with the acclaim surrounding it spawning the viral cultural movement “Brat Summer”.

It garnered nine Grammy nominations, winning three, with Charli xcx winning five Brits, including songwriter of the year, album of the year, artist of the year, dance act, and song of the year for a version of her track “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish.

However, the 33-year-old star, who appears in new film The Moment, believed the album would mark the end of her career. She told Gwyneth Paltrow on the actor’s Goop podcast in November 2025: "I actually made this record being like, ‘OK, I’m just going to do this one for me. Maybe I’m going to get dropped by my label and that’s fine’. That was kind of the headspace that I was in."

Her follow-up record, the soundtrack to Emerald Fennell’s film Wuthering Heights, is currently No 1 in the album charts.

Meanwhile, Ramsay is the centre of Netflix documentary Being Gordon Ramsay, a six-part series following his family life as he opens a new restaurant in London.

Reviews have been lukewarm for the show, with The Independent's Nick Hilton criticising it for functioning largely as an advertisement for his new venture, rather than a career retrospective.

“Ramsay is one of Britain’s best telly exports, and he deserves to be making something better than his own propaganda,” Hilton wrote. “Being Gordon Ramsay is an easy watch, but it has little to say about food, little to say about the restaurant business, and little to say about the man himself.”