Golden Globes photographers call Laufey ‘Megan’ on red carpet

Singer Laufey corrects photographers for calling her wrong name at Golden Globes
  • Singer Laufey was misidentified by photographers on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.
  • Photographers repeatedly called the Grammy-winning Icelandic musician "Megan" while she posed for pictures.
  • Laufey, whose full name is Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, eventually corrected them, stating, "My name isn't Megan."
  • Her correction prompted a surprised reaction from one photographer.
  • Laufey smiled and laughed off the mistake after clarifying her name.
