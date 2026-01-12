Golden Globes photographers call Laufey ‘Megan’ on red carpet
- Singer Laufey was misidentified by photographers on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.
- Photographers repeatedly called the Grammy-winning Icelandic musician "Megan" while she posed for pictures.
- Laufey, whose full name is Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, eventually corrected them, stating, "My name isn't Megan."
- Her correction prompted a surprised reaction from one photographer.
- Laufey smiled and laughed off the mistake after clarifying her name.