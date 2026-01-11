Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to watch the 2026 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser won't be afraid to mock celebrities at the Golden Globes
  • The Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to take place tonight in Beverly Hills, with Nikki Glaser returning to host the ceremony.
  • A host of A-list celebrities, including Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, are expected to walk the red carpet.
  • Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another leads the nominations with nine nods, competing against other notable films like Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet.
  • In the television categories, HBO’s The White Lotus secured six nominations, while the British series Adolescence is highlighted as a potential underdog.
  • The awards show will be broadcast on CBS and available for live-streaming on Paramount+ for premium subscribers, starting at 8 p.m. EST.
