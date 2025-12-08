Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sydney Sweeney among biggest snubs in Golden Globe nominations

Christy trailer
  • The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have been announced, revealing a mix of significant snubs.
  • Most notably, Sydney Sweeney was overlooked for her lead role in the boxing biopic Christy.
  • Musical Wicked For Good and George Clooney drama Jay Kelly also missed out on being nominated in the Best Picture categories.
  • The third film in the Knives Out series, Wake Up Dead Man, was completely ignored, despite its predecessors having received nominations.
  • Despite being the most popular podcast in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience was snubbed in the new Best Podcast category.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in