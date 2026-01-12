Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Golden Globes guests wear anti-ICE pins in tribute to Renee Good

Anti-ICE protesters storm Los Angeles streets as aerial footage shows true scale of demonstrations
  • Celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, wore anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes to honour Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.
  • The black-and-white pins, displaying slogans such as “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT,” brought a political dimension to the awards ceremony.
  • Good's death, along with a separate shooting in Portland by Border Patrol agents, has led to protests across the United States, and an FBI investigation into Good's killing is ongoing.
  • The pin campaign was initiated by organisers Nelini Stamp and Jess Morales Rocketto, who aim to leverage high-profile cultural events to raise awareness of social issues.
  • The organisers have pledged to continue the campaign throughout awards season to ensure public awareness of individuals killed by ICE agents.
