Ginny Lemon ‘very unwell’ amid fortnight-long hospital stay
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon has been rushed to hospital after being diagnosed with meningitis.
- The performer, whose real name is Lewis Mandall, informed fans on Instagram that they would be hospitalised for 10 to 14 days as they are “very unwell”.
- Meningitis is a serious inflammation of the membranes protecting the brain and spinal cord, which can lead to severe health issues.
- Fellow drag artist Fatt Butcher has initiated a fundraiser to support Lemon, who is self-employed and does not receive sick pay.
- The fundraiser quickly exceeded its £1,000 goal, raising over £3,275 to help Ginny Lemon cover living expenses during their recovery.