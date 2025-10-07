Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon has been rushed to hospital with meningitis and will be kept under observation for up to two weeks.

The 36-year-old, real name Lewis Mandall, appeared on series two of the popular drag franchise and came in 10th place after a self-elimination.

“I’m very unwell and hospital bound for the next 10-14 days,” Lemon told their fans on Instagram. “So, consider this my out of office for a bit.”

Meningitis is a serious inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord. This can lead to blood poisoning, brain damage, amputations and, in some cases, death, according to the NHS.

Symptoms can include high fever, severe headaches, stiff neck, vomiting and sensitivity to light.

Lemon’s friend and fellow UK-based drag star Fatt Butcher quickly launched a fundraiser to “fill the gap” in the performer’s income while they recovered from the severe illness.

“As a self-employed artist, Ginny doesn’t receive sick pay and will not be able to earn anything over this time (if you don’t do the gig, you don’t get paid),” Butcher wrote on JustGiving.

They continued: “This is already a challenging time to be an artist – gigs are less frequent and funding is scarce.

“Ginny is a working-class disabled queer artist with no financial support to fall back on – and the worry about how to cover their mortgage [and] bills during this time is real.”

The fundraiser aimed to raise £1,000 to support Lemon as they receive treatment for the “unexpected and very serious illness” so the drag star can focus on “getting better, rest and recovery”.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has already made more than triple its goal total, with £3,275 donated by 204 supporters.

Lemon has given no further health updates since the initial post about their condition, but appeared in high spirits earlier this week as they jokingly asked why meningitis wasn’t called “theminigitis”.

The performer’s Drag Race UK co-stars rushed to send their well wishes to Lemon, with season four contestant Pixie Polite writing: “Omg!! Rest! And get well soon, hope to see you fighting fit again very soon.”