Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon being treated in hospital with meningitis
‘I’m very unwell,’ performer tells fans in health update on social media
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon has been rushed to hospital with meningitis and will be kept under observation for up to two weeks.
The 36-year-old, real name Lewis Mandall, appeared on series two of the popular drag franchise and came in 10th place after a self-elimination.
“I’m very unwell and hospital bound for the next 10-14 days,” Lemon told their fans on Instagram. “So, consider this my out of office for a bit.”
Meningitis is a serious inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord. This can lead to blood poisoning, brain damage, amputations and, in some cases, death, according to the NHS.
Symptoms can include high fever, severe headaches, stiff neck, vomiting and sensitivity to light.
Lemon’s friend and fellow UK-based drag star Fatt Butcher quickly launched a fundraiser to “fill the gap” in the performer’s income while they recovered from the severe illness.
“As a self-employed artist, Ginny doesn’t receive sick pay and will not be able to earn anything over this time (if you don’t do the gig, you don’t get paid),” Butcher wrote on JustGiving.
They continued: “This is already a challenging time to be an artist – gigs are less frequent and funding is scarce.
“Ginny is a working-class disabled queer artist with no financial support to fall back on – and the worry about how to cover their mortgage [and] bills during this time is real.”
The fundraiser aimed to raise £1,000 to support Lemon as they receive treatment for the “unexpected and very serious illness” so the drag star can focus on “getting better, rest and recovery”.
At the time of writing, the fundraiser has already made more than triple its goal total, with £3,275 donated by 204 supporters.
Lemon has given no further health updates since the initial post about their condition, but appeared in high spirits earlier this week as they jokingly asked why meningitis wasn’t called “theminigitis”.
The performer’s Drag Race UK co-stars rushed to send their well wishes to Lemon, with season four contestant Pixie Polite writing: “Omg!! Rest! And get well soon, hope to see you fighting fit again very soon.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments