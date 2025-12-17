Science fiction actor Gil Gerard dies after fight with rare cancer
- American actor Gil Gerard, best known for his starring role in the science-fiction series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, has died aged 82.
- His wife, Janet, announced on Tuesday that he passed away after a rapid battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
- Gerard gained widespread recognition in 1979 playing Captain William “Buck” Rogers, an astronaut frozen for centuries and revived in the year 2491.
- The role originated in a 1979 television movie, which was later expanded into a series that aired for two seasons until 1981.
- Beyond Buck Rogers, Gerard had a steady career in film and television, including roles in Airport ’77 and The Nice Guys, and remained involved with the science fiction community.