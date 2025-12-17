Gil Gerard death: Actor known for ‘Buck Rogers in the 25th Century’ dies aged 82

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gil Gerard, the American actor best known for playing the title role in the science-fiction television series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, has died aged 82.

His wife, Janet, announced the death on Tuesday, writing that he had “lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer”.

“From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have never been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely,” she wrote on Facebook.

She also shared on his own page a final statement from the actor himself, which he confirmed in the post he had asked her to share after his death.

“My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying,” his message, posted to his Facebook page, read.

“My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has.

“Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

Born Gilbert Cyril Gerard on 23 January 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas, he began his career doing commercials and daytime television, including roles on Another World and The Doctors, and built a steady reputation as a reliable television performer.

Gerard achieved widespread recognition in 1979 when he was cast as Captain William “Buck” Rogers in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, which began as a 1979 television movie based on a long-running comic strip character created by Philip Francis Nowlan in 1928, according to Variety.

The film’s success led Universal to expanding the film into a series later that year, and it went on to air for two seasons until 1981.

Rogers, an astronaut who is frozen for 504 years in space and revived in 2491, turned Gerard into a pop culture fixture at the height of science fiction’s television boom, after the success of Star Wars.

Beyond Buck Rogers, Gerard continued to work steadily across film and television for decades. His film credits included Airport ’77 and later appearances such as a supporting role in Shane Black’s 2016 crime comedy The Nice Guys. On television, he made guest appearances on popular series including CHiPs, Little House on the Prairie, and Hawaii Five-O.

In later years, Gerard remained closely associated with the science fiction community, frequently attending fan conventions and retrospectives celebrating Buck Rogers and the genre’s television history.