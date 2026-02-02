Tributes paid to ‘profoundly human’ actor after death at 55
- Mexican actor Gerardo Taracena, known for his roles in Netflix’s Narcos series and Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto, has died at the age of 55.
- His death was announced by the Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences, which praised his "intense, honest, and profoundly human mark" on Mexican cinema.
- Taracena was nominated three times at the Ariel Awards, often referred to as the "Mexican Oscars," for his dedication and expressive power.
- He gained global recognition for playing Zero Wolf in Apocalypto (2006) and drug smuggler Pablo Acosta in Narcos: Mexico (2018).
- Fans and colleagues, including Mexico’s actors' guild and the Hellenic Culture Centre, have expressed sadness and paid tribute to his powerful acting and memorable screen presence.
