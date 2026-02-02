Narcos: Mexico actor Gerardo Taracena dies aged 55

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexican actor Gerardo Taracena, who starred in Netflix’s Narcos series and Mel Gibson’s 2006 movie Apocalypto, has died at the age of 55.

His death was announced by the Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences, who said in a post on Instagram that Taracena was “fundamental to Mexican cinema, [with a] screen presence [that] left an intense, honest, and profoundly human mark”.

“The Academy extends its respectful and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues,” it added. “His work and his unforgettable face will remain in the memory of our cinema.”

Born in Mexico City in 1970, Taracena carved out a successful career in his home country, and was nominated at the Ariel Awards – often referred to as the “Mexican Oscars” – on three occasions. The nominations recognised “a career marked by absolute dedication, expressive power, and a deep commitment to his craft,” the Academy said.

Taracena also landed multiple roles that introduced him to global audiences. In 2006, he made an appearance in the Mel Gibson-led Apocalypto before going on to play drug smuggler Pablo Acosta in Netflix’s 2018 Narcos: Mexico.

Gerardo Taracena had a decades-spanning career ( Getty )

The series served as a follow-up to the streaming service’s hit Narcos series, shifting focus away from Colombian gangs to Mexico’s notorious Guadalajara Cartel, with Diego Luna (Andor, Y Tu Mamá También) starring as drug trafficker Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo.

Fans have shared their sadness following Taracena’s death, with one writing on X: “I will never forget his performance bringing to life Zero Wolf, one of the villains in the movie Apocalypto.”

Taracena “will always be remembered with love,” wrote another, adding: “He will always have a place in my heart.”

“Safe journey to the endless light, dear Gerardo Taracena,” said a third. “Rest in the eternity of the craft of acting.”

Mexico’s actors guild, the Asociación Nacional de Actores, said: “We join in the sorrow that overwhelms his family, friends, and the artistic community.”

A statement from the Hellenic Culture Centre in Mexico City said: “His powerful acting shaped a solid career in Mexican cinema, where he brought to life characters of great intensity and strength.”

Taracena’s most recent role was in the Mexican series Cometierra, which debuted on Prime Video last year.