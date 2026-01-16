Game of Thrones creator admits to struggling with the ‘curse of my life’
- George RR Martin has been writing The Winds of Winter, the next book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, for 16 years and admits he is 'struggling' with the writing process.
- He revealed that the book will include chapters from Jon Snow's perspective, suggesting his return from the dead, and stated the ending will be less “happy” than the HBO series.
- Martin indicated that characters like Tyrion will not have a happy ending, and he reconsidered killing Sansa Stark due to Sophie Turner's portrayal.
- The author attributed the significant delay to his commitments to numerous other projects, including novellas for Dunk and Egg, which are being adapted into a new series.
- He acknowledged the fan backlash over the book's delay and his other ventures, previously calling The Winds of Winter “the curse of my life” and admitting it is 13 years late.