George RR Martin says he is ‘still interested’ and working on Winds of Winter
- George RR Martin has addressed the long-running delays concerning The Winds of Winter, the next installment in his A Song of Ice and Fire series.
- The author admitted to consistently struggling with deadlines and expressed his unhappiness about breaching contracts or missing them.
- Martin confirmed he is still actively working on the novel and remains invested in the story, despite facing criticism for pursuing other projects.
- He referred to The Winds of Winter as “the curse of my life” earlier this year, attributing delays to commitments to various Game of Thrones spin-offs, video games, and other ventures.
- Martin stated the book is approximately “three-quarters of the way done” and will be a substantial volume, with a seventh book, A Dream of Spring, planned to follow.