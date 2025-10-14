Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

George RR Martin says he is ‘still interested’ and working on Winds of Winter

  • George RR Martin has addressed the long-running delays concerning The Winds of Winter, the next installment in his A Song of Ice and Fire series.
  • The author admitted to consistently struggling with deadlines and expressed his unhappiness about breaching contracts or missing them.
  • Martin confirmed he is still actively working on the novel and remains invested in the story, despite facing criticism for pursuing other projects.
  • He referred to The Winds of Winter as “the curse of my life” earlier this year, attributing delays to commitments to various Game of Thrones spin-offs, video games, and other ventures.
  • Martin stated the book is approximately “three-quarters of the way done” and will be a substantial volume, with a seventh book, A Dream of Spring, planned to follow.
