Hollywood icon George Clooney reflects on his favourite movie memories
- George Clooney paid a heartfelt tribute to the Coen brothers, whom he described as his "favourite" directors.
- Speaking to The Independent at the London Film Festival premiere of his new movie, Jay Kelly, Clooney reflected on his most cherished career memories.
- He highlighted his first time on set with the Coen brothers as his most memorable experience.
- In the Noah Baumbach film, Clooney portrays an ageing movie star travelling through Europe with his manager, played by Adam Sandler.
- You can watch the video in full above.