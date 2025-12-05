Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood star provides major career update

  • George Clooney has announced he is stepping back from directing films to prioritise raising his eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.
  • The Oscar-winning actor stated that directing requires ten months away from home, which is not compatible with his desire to be present for his children.
  • Clooney, 64, noted that making such career choices is significantly easier for him now, having achieved success later in life.
  • His latest acting project is Noah Baumbach’s comedy drama Jay Kelly, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.
  • He recently recounted an amusing incident where his son, Alexander, playfully dismissed his past role as Batman.
