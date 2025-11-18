Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gary Numan says brother was ‘betrayed by his own heart’ after shock death

(Getty)
  • Gary Numan's younger brother, John, 60, died suddenly over the weekend after spending an evening with the musician following his Leeds show.
  • John collapsed in the street shortly after Numan said goodbye to him from his tour bus.
  • Numan stated that his brother was 'betrayed by his own heart' and was found by a passerby, but it was too late to save him.
  • The musician shared an emotional social media post, describing the past few days as 'the hardest of his life' and expressing his struggle to comprehend the loss.
  • Despite his grief, Numan confirmed he would continue his tour, dedicating it as a tribute to John, who was a big fan of his 1980 album Telekon.
