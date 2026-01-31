Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gary Barlow breaks silence on Tulisa X-Factor feud

Gary Barlow addresses Tulisa spat 13 years after X Factor feud
  • Gary Barlow has addressed his 2012 X Factor feud with fellow judge Tulisa Contostavlos, 13 years after their on-air clash.
  • The dispute began when Barlow, who was replacing Simon Cowell, reacted to Tulisa criticising his song choice for his mentee Christopher Malone.
  • During the live broadcast, Barlow controversially told Tulisa: “I don’t know what’s offended me more, what you’ve said or the fag ash breath.”
  • Appearing on Capital Breakfast, Barlow was questioned about the comment and asked to clarify which part offended him more.
  • He admitted with a grin that “what she said” was the primary source of his offence.
