Update on Dolly Parton’s health from singer’s sister

Dolly Parton’s sister has been giving updates on the singer’s health
Dolly Parton’s sister has been giving updates on the singer’s health (Getty Images)
  • Dolly Parton's sister, Freida Parton, has reassured fans regarding the country music star's health after her earlier request for prayers caused widespread concern.
  • The worry stemmed from Dolly, 79, postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to unspecified 'health challenges' and scheduled medical procedures.
  • Freida clarified that she did not intend to give a 'grave impression', stating that Dolly was merely 'a little under the weather' and she strongly believes in the power of prayer.
  • Dolly's manager has reportedly confirmed that the singer is dealing with kidney stones.
  • Parton's Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled to take place from 17 September to 26 September 2026.
