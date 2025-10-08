Update on Dolly Parton’s health from singer’s sister
- Dolly Parton's sister, Freida Parton, has reassured fans regarding the country music star's health after her earlier request for prayers caused widespread concern.
- The worry stemmed from Dolly, 79, postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to unspecified 'health challenges' and scheduled medical procedures.
- Freida clarified that she did not intend to give a 'grave impression', stating that Dolly was merely 'a little under the weather' and she strongly believes in the power of prayer.
- Dolly's manager has reportedly confirmed that the singer is dealing with kidney stones.
- Parton's Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled to take place from 17 September to 26 September 2026.