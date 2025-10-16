New Freddie Mercury book to debut unreleased Queen tracks
- A new book titled "A Life in Lyrics" will feature previously unreleased tracks and alternative lyrics by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
- The book is being released by Mary Austin, Mercury's former fiancée and closest friend, who inherited his entire creative archive.
- Austin discovered Mercury's handwritten notes and lyrics, which had been undisturbed for over 30 years, offering a window into his “brilliant, creative mind”.
- Scheduled for release on 1 September 2026, four days before what would have been Mercury's 80th birthday, the book will also include unseen images.
- The announcement follows recent claims in another book alleging Mercury had a secret daughter, which Austin and others close to him have expressed scepticism about.