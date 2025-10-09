Freddie Flintoff opens up on car crash and how cricket experience helped him survive
- Freddie Flintoff believes his cricket skills were instrumental in saving his life during a near-fatal car crash.
- The incident took place in December 2022 while he was filming for Top Gear, resulting in him being housebound for eight months.
- Appearing on This Morning, Flintoff explained that the rapid reaction time honed in cricket, where players have 0.4 seconds to respond, allowed him to react quickly during the crash.
- He stated that the sport not only saved his life but also significantly contributed to his recovery, with strong family support.
- Watch the video in full above.