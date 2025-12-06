Reality TV star rushed to hospital with vape poisoning
- Below Deck star Fraser Olender revealed he suffered a heart attack caused by "vape poisoning", specifically an E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI).
- He was rushed to hospital a few weeks ago with severe chest pains and breathing difficulties, subsequently spending a week in London hospitals for treatment.
- Olender explained that the chemicals in his vape led to a coronary artery vasospasm, which reduced blood flow to his heart and resulted in an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).
- He described the pain as inexplicable, requiring the strongest legal pain relief in the emergency room, and stated he could have died from the incident.
- Olender has since stopped vaping and shared his experience to warn others about the dangers of e-cigarettes, urging them to quit.