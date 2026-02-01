Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Comedian sobs during unexpected reunion with important person from his past

Comedian breaks down in tears during surprise reunion minutes into TV appearance
  • Comedian Frank Skinner became teary during a surprise reunion on Michael McIntyre's Big Show.
  • The reunion occurred during the 'Remember Me' segment at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
  • Skinner was reunited with Cathy, the woman who delivered his son 13 years ago.
  • He recounted Cathy's calm and in-control actions during an emergency caesarean.
  • Skinner expressed deep gratitude, calling Cathy an “amazing woman” who gave him “the most amazing gift”.
