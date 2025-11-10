Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscar winner relinquishes luxury purchase after box office flop

Megalopolis trailer
  • The Godfather filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has relinquished his nine-year lease on Coral Caye, a 2.5-acre private island in Belize, after it was sold for approximately $1.8m.
  • Coppola, who has won five Oscars, had developed the island, part of his Family Coppola Hideaways brand, building two residences and a pier with self-sufficient amenities, and reportedly treasured his time there.
  • The lease transfer coincides with significant financial losses from his self-funded film Megalopolis, which cost around $120m but earned only $14.4m worldwide, leading him to sell assets like wineries and luxury watches.
  • Megalopolis, a futuristic fable starring Adam Driver, received divided critical reviews upon its September 2024 release, though Coppola remains optimistic about its long-term success, comparing it to Apocalypse Now.
  • A Guatemalan businessman has taken over the lease and intends to expand the property into a larger resort within the next 18 months.
